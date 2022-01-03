Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) versus Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Financial Analysis

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) and Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Otonomy and Avalo Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomy 0 0 2 0 3.00 Avalo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Otonomy presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 176.44%. Avalo Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Avalo Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avalo Therapeutics is more favorable than Otonomy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.1% of Otonomy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Otonomy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Avalo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Otonomy has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Otonomy and Avalo Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomy $270,000.00 436.65 -$44.73 million ($0.81) -2.57 Avalo Therapeutics $6.70 million 28.50 -$63.50 million N/A N/A

Otonomy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avalo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Otonomy and Avalo Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomy -20,278.95% -72.42% -45.96% Avalo Therapeutics -1,211.01% -272.08% -122.10%

Summary

Otonomy beats Avalo Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan on May 6, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation. The company was founded by Blake M. Paterson, Isaac Blech, Barbara S. Slusher, and Solomon H. Snyder on January 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

