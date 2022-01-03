Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) Short Interest Update

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 5,600.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Pacific Booker Minerals stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.15. 3,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,063. Pacific Booker Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Pacific Booker Minerals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business activity is the exploration of mineral properties. The firm owns Morrison Copper and Gold Project. The company was founded on February 18, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

