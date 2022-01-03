Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full-year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $7.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $9.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.00.

Shares of PANW traded down $14.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $542.62. 33,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,959. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $527.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $463.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.65 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $311.56 and a 12 month high of $572.67.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,875 shares of company stock valued at $24,217,154 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after acquiring an additional 51,760 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,345,000 after acquiring an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $279,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $273,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $322,837,000 after acquiring an additional 138,959 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

