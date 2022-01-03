Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PANASONIC CORPORATION is a worldwide leader in the development and manufacture of electronic products for a wide range of consumer, business, and industrial needs. The company’s shares are listed on the Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya and New York stock exchanges. “

Separately, Mizuho raised Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Panasonic has a 1-year low of $10.50 and a 1-year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.85.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Panasonic had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.82 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Panasonic will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

