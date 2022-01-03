Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.

PGPHF stock traded up $43.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,662.78. 56 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158. Partners Group has a one year low of $1,155.20 and a one year high of $1,833.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,688.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,672.23.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

