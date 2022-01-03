Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.90. 25,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,775,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRTY. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.31.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $510.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 470,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Creekmuir bought 8,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 484,000 shares of company stock worth $2,583,540 in the last 90 days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $1,076,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $884,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Party City Holdco by 19.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

