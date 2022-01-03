PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Gap Up to $11.30

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $11.80. PBF Logistics shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 69 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $727.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.75.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). PBF Logistics had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 74.38%. The business had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBFX. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,915,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 675.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 206.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 80,727 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $446,000. 22.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

