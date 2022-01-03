PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the November 30th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PCCW stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.
About PCCW
Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.