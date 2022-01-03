PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the November 30th total of 62,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PCCW stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $6.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

Get PCCW alerts:

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PCCW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCCW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.