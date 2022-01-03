Pendal Group Ltd Buys 315 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 117,625,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,661,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,238,317,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,877,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,017,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520,258 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $336,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,998,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,049,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904,203 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $1,316,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KGI Securities began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.15.

MRVL opened at $87.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.29 and a 200 day moving average of $66.61.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

