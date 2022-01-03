Pendal Group Ltd Increases Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 22.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 71.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 57.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after buying an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.64.

NYSE RNG opened at $187.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.91. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.16 and a 1 year high of $449.00. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.97 and a beta of 0.73.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.31, for a total transaction of $1,308,400.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.47, for a total value of $561,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,712 shares of company stock worth $12,814,681 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Story: Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.