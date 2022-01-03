Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,623 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 280.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 122.3% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 23,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $3,962,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HUBS opened at $659.15 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.78 and a 1-year high of $866.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $761.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $692.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.42 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $801.50.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 22,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.96, for a total value of $18,435,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total transaction of $9,170,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,787 shares of company stock valued at $57,242,649. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

