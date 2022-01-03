Pendal Group Ltd Sells 45,789 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,789 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

