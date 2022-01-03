Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,504,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eros STX Global by 97.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,304 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Eros STX Global by 24.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,311,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 450,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Eros STX Global by 89.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,407,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,166 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Eros STX Global by 96.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 56,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eros STX Global by 106.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,082,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 559,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

ESGC opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48. Eros STX Global Co. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

