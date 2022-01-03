pEOS Price Hits $0.0012 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One pEOS coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, pEOS has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a total market cap of $955,902.73 and $147.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00064133 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.10 or 0.08028978 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00060748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00074780 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,714.06 or 1.00041522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007370 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pEOS is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

