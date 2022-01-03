PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $173.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $240.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $174.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

