PFG Advisors Acquires 2,145 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. ACT Advisors LLC. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 23,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

MUB stock opened at $116.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average of $116.70. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.12 and a 52 week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

