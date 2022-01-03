PFG Advisors Sells 617 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Paychex were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex stock opened at $136.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Several research firms have commented on PAYX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.53.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

