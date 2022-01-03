PFG Advisors Sells 79 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Diageo were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Diageo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 108,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management raised its position in Diageo by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Diageo by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Diageo by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $220.14 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $222.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $208.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several research firms have recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

