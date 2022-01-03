PFG Advisors Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $50.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.56 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.39 and a twelve month high of $51.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

