Phoenixcoin (PXC) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last Week

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $290.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,740.30 or 1.00160930 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00082054 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.12 or 0.00298114 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $218.39 or 0.00467983 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00155384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014129 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009641 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001756 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001030 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,539,587 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

