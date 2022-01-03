PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 391.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PHXHF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on PHX Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

PHXHF remained flat at $$3.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,494. PHX Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57.

PHX Energy Services Corp. engages in the provision of horizontal and directional technology and drilling services. The firm also offers electronic drilling recorder technology and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

