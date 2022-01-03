Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to announce sales of $71.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.37 million and the highest is $73.10 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $63.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $295.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.41 million to $297.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $335.20 million, with estimates ranging from $322.01 million to $357.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PING. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of Ping Identity stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.80. 15,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,222. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -44.14 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.07.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Ping Identity in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Ping Identity by 10.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

