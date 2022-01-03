Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) & California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) and California Resources (NYSE:CRC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and California Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Natural Resources $6.69 billion 6.64 -$200.00 million $5.54 32.83 California Resources $1.56 billion 2.20 $1.77 billion N/A N/A

California Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of California Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Natural Resources and California Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Natural Resources 11.48% 11.98% 7.30% California Resources 241.65% 397.26% 130.91%

Volatility and Risk

Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Resources has a beta of -0.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pioneer Natural Resources and California Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Natural Resources 0 5 13 2 2.85 California Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $210.79, indicating a potential upside of 15.89%. California Resources has a consensus target price of $54.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.21%. Given California Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe California Resources is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

Dividends

Pioneer Natural Resources pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. California Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Pioneer Natural Resources pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pioneer Natural Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and California Resources has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

California Resources beats Pioneer Natural Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities. It holds interests in approximately 2.1 million net acres of mineral acreage. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 442 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also engages in the generation and sale of electricity to the local utility, other third parties, and the grid. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Clarita, California.

