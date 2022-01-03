Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $266.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target cut by analysts at Mizuho from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.81.

Shares of PXD traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,621. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $111.82 and a 1-year high of $196.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,918,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,151,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,166,661 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $839,593,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,408,225 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $734,013,000 after acquiring an additional 179,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299,002 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $714,023,000 after acquiring an additional 142,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

