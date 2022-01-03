PIVX (PIVX) Price Reaches $0.55 on Exchanges

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One PIVX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIVX has a market cap of $37.66 million and approximately $637,771.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PIVX has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 150.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 1,757,532,284.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007074 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000728 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009438 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,977,300 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

