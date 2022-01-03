PlatON Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. PlatON has a total market cap of $299.50 million and $16.77 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PlatON has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

PlatON (CRYPTO:LAT) is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,274,442,823 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

