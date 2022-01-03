PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 67,004 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $48,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $53.21 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $53.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53.

