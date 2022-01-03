PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $29.36 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 306,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $29,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 43.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 15.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $140.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.38 and its 200 day moving average is $108.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

