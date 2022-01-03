PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,586 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $43,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Marriott International by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,604,000 after purchasing an additional 459,271 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,807,000 after purchasing an additional 331,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $165.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.37 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

