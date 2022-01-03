Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Tops $7.91 on Top Exchanges

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $7.91 or 0.00017028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $24.00 million and $1.69 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00064878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.57 or 0.08049045 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00062965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00075501 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,444.57 or 0.99940435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,032,359 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

