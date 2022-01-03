PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc. is based in FOLSOM, Calif. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PWSC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $16.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $15.72 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.93 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PowerSchool will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWSC. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at about $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $49,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

