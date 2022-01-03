PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Equities analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to post $4.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.00 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $16.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.27 billion to $19.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PPG Industries.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS.

PPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,290. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 18,069 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

