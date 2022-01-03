PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PPG Industries by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,747 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 375,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in PPG Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 250,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 17.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.97.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $172.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average of $161.26.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.