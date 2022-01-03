Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,195,000 after purchasing an additional 611,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,099,000 after acquiring an additional 588,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 408,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 1,988.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 305,515 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,921,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of PRIM opened at $23.98 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.33. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.