Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Down 90.9% in December

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTEC. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 711.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTEC traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $73.38.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.