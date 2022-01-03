Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Lowered by B. Riley

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a report released on Thursday, December 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEL opened at $5.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36. FuelCell Energy has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.08% and a negative net margin of 131.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,645 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

