QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Private Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 11.4% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $93,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.91.

Shares of QCOM traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $186.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,988,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

