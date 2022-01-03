Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Guggenheim

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s previous close.

RAIN has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rain Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rain Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Rain Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

RAIN stock remained flat at $$12.88 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,365. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.76. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Equities analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 21,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $273,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,385,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,787,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $12,432,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rain Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.