Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (OTCMKTS:RBMTF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 725.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

OTCMKTS RBMTF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.47. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32. Rambler Metals and Mining has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Rambler Metals and Mining Company Profile

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc is engaged in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties. Its mining copper-gold mine project located in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on April 14, 2004 and is headquartered in Richmond, the United Kingdom.

