Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.14.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.36. 241,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.57. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.