Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 61.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,974 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Five Below were worth $10,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 269.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,003,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 11.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,434,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $277,167,000 after buying an additional 141,934 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 42.4% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 421,265 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,418,000 after buying an additional 125,418 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 102.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 103,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 49.3% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after buying an additional 102,577 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FIVE. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.72.

FIVE stock opened at $206.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

