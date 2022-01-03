Raymond James & Associates Sells 611 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $375,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $923,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,620 in the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNXC opened at $178.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $96.44 and a 52 week high of $191.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

