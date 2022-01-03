Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 7,709 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $724,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,103,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,830,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 91.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 320,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

NYSE BLW opened at $16.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $17.64.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.098 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 13, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

