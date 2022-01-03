Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,313 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $5,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Humana by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Humana by 26.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Humana by 411.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 32.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Humana by 0.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $463.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.10 and its 200 day moving average is $433.98. The company has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.22 and a 52 week high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.15.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

