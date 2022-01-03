Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,851 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 18.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 54,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

JPUS stock opened at $106.04 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43.

