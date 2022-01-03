Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 17,351 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 17,351 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $91.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.50. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.24.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total transaction of $154,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.