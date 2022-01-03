Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 77,502 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 603,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,502 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $5,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFF. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the second quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VFF opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $565.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.46 and a beta of 3.40. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Village Farms International in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

