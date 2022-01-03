Raymond James Increases XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $102.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.52.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

NYSE:XPO opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.08. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $63.24 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.