Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 49.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Raymond James by 10.0% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,016,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,532,000 after purchasing an additional 546,830 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Raymond James by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,599,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,577,000 after purchasing an additional 503,975 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 50.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 395,065 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 50.1% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,142,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 381,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 55.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,641,000 after purchasing an additional 321,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

RJF stock opened at $100.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.28. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $103.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

