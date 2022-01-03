Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Realty Income worth $42,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,970 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.10. 28,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,739,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.60. The company has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 234.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

